Right to nap: This Indian startup announces 30-minute nap break for employees

The company's co-founder announced that the staff members can now take a quick nap between 2 to 2.30 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

Representational image

This is probably the first time in India that an Indian startup company has announced an official nap time during work for its employees.

Wakefit Solution, a Bengaluru startup, Thursday launched an initiative keeping the well-being of its employees in mind, allowing them to enjoy an afternoon nap every day for half an hour and called it ‘right to nap’.

At the sleeping solutions start-up, this policy seems to be aligned with the company perfectly. In an internal email sent to employees, Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda announced that the staff members can now take a quick nap between 2 to 2.30 pm.

“We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch,” Ramalingegowda wrote.

 

“We have decided to normalise afternoon naps at work and declare 2 to 2:30 pm as official nap time for all our employees. From now on, you will have the right to nap between 2 to 2:30 pm. Your calendar will be blocked during this time as official nap time. We are also working towards creating cozy nap pods," read the e-mail.

A power nap is a short sleep that occurs before deep sleep (slow-wave sleep). It is meant to refresh the person rapidly. The post was highly appreciated by netizens.

 

 

 

 

