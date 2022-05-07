Right to nap: This Indian startup announces 30-minute nap break for employees

Representational image

This is probably the first time in India that an Indian startup company has announced an official nap time during work for its employees.

Wakefit Solution, a Bengaluru startup, Thursday launched an initiative keeping the well-being of its employees in mind, allowing them to enjoy an afternoon nap every day for half an hour and called it ‘right to nap’.

At the sleeping solutions start-up, this policy seems to be aligned with the company perfectly. In an internal email sent to employees, Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda announced that the staff members can now take a quick nap between 2 to 2.30 pm.

“We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch,” Ramalingegowda wrote.

“We have decided to normalise afternoon naps at work and declare 2 to 2:30 pm as official nap time for all our employees. From now on, you will have the right to nap between 2 to 2:30 pm. Your calendar will be blocked during this time as official nap time. We are also working towards creating cozy nap pods," read the e-mail.

A power nap is a short sleep that occurs before deep sleep (slow-wave sleep). It is meant to refresh the person rapidly. The post was highly appreciated by netizens.

So @WakefitCo announces official NAP TIME every afternoon - in fact going to install nap pods in office Will this be a new trend in @peakbengaluru startups to nornamlize noon naps pic.twitter.com/KeflGNnHDc — 1LittleCoder (@1littlecoder) May 4, 2022

Wow, noon naps are really a thing now — Dipankar Mazumdar (@Dipankartnt) May 4, 2022

