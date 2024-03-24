Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Holi 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and all about the festival of colours

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Weather Update: Light rain likely to hit Delhi-NCR today, check IMD forecast for Holi

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Tabu or Rekha; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check dates, party-wise candidates, past results and other important details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Holi 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and all about the festival of colours

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Weather Update: Light rain likely to hit Delhi-NCR today, check IMD forecast for Holi

Homemade drinks to boost iron levels in summer

7 rare animals found in the Himalayas

7 health benefits of muskmelon seeds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Tabu or Rekha; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Meet Bollywood’s ‘hottest villain’, who gave tough fight to Salman, Shah Rukh, now impressing fans as Ravan in…

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Holi 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and all about the festival of colours

Holi holds deep significance in Hindu culture, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the strengthening of bonds between people.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Holi 2024: Holi, a cherished Hindu festival, is celebrated with fervor and joy throughout India. Also recognized as the Festival of Colors, it holds special significance in regions like West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura, where it's known as 'Dol jatra' or 'Basanta Utsav'. Traditionally observed in late February or early March, Holi heralds the arrival of spring and bids farewell to winter, aligning with the full moon or Purnima in the Hindu month of Phalguna. It serves as a unifying occasion, encouraging people to set aside differences and revel in life's vibrant moments. As anticipation builds for Holi in 2024, discover whether the festivities will take place on March 25 this year, along with insights into its customs and cultural significance in India.

Holi 2024: Date and Time

Holi, celebrated on the full moon day of Falgun, is on Monday, March 25, 2024. The day before, known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, falls on Sunday, March 24. According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings for these events.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:54 AM on March 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024

Holi 2024 History:

Holi, a vibrant Hindu festival, celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. Originating in India, its roots trace back to ancient mythology, particularly the legend of Prahlad and Holika. Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu enraged his father, who conspired with his sister Holika to kill Prahlad. However, Vishnu protected Prahlad, and Holika was burned instead. Today, Holi is marked by colorful powders, water balloons, and joyous festivities, symbolizing unity, forgiveness, and the onset of warmer days. It's a time for communities to come together, indulge in sweets, and rejoice in the spirit of renewal.

Holi 2024 Significance:

Holi holds deep significance in Hindu culture, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the strengthening of bonds between people. It's a time to forgive and forget past grievances, mend relationships, and celebrate unity and harmony. The festival's vibrant colors represent joy, hope, and the beauty of life. By splashing colored powders and water on each other, people express their happiness and spread love. Holi also encourages sharing sweets and delicacies, reinforcing the spirit of generosity and community. Overall, Holi fosters a sense of togetherness, positivity, and renewal in the hearts of millions worldwide.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This country imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on people who pick rocks and sand from its beaches because…

CBSE announces disaffiliation with 20 schools following malpractice, check list here

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Holi 2024: Check out these thandai recipes to celebrate festival of colours

India's most successful director has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office; not Bhansali, Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Yash Chopra

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement