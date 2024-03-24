Holi 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and all about the festival of colours

Holi holds deep significance in Hindu culture, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the strengthening of bonds between people.

Holi 2024: Holi, a cherished Hindu festival, is celebrated with fervor and joy throughout India. Also recognized as the Festival of Colors, it holds special significance in regions like West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura, where it's known as 'Dol jatra' or 'Basanta Utsav'. Traditionally observed in late February or early March, Holi heralds the arrival of spring and bids farewell to winter, aligning with the full moon or Purnima in the Hindu month of Phalguna. It serves as a unifying occasion, encouraging people to set aside differences and revel in life's vibrant moments. As anticipation builds for Holi in 2024, discover whether the festivities will take place on March 25 this year, along with insights into its customs and cultural significance in India.

Holi 2024: Date and Time

Holi, celebrated on the full moon day of Falgun, is on Monday, March 25, 2024. The day before, known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, falls on Sunday, March 24. According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings for these events.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:54 AM on March 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024

Holi 2024 History:

Holi, a vibrant Hindu festival, celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. Originating in India, its roots trace back to ancient mythology, particularly the legend of Prahlad and Holika. Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu enraged his father, who conspired with his sister Holika to kill Prahlad. However, Vishnu protected Prahlad, and Holika was burned instead. Today, Holi is marked by colorful powders, water balloons, and joyous festivities, symbolizing unity, forgiveness, and the onset of warmer days. It's a time for communities to come together, indulge in sweets, and rejoice in the spirit of renewal.

Holi 2024 Significance:

Holi holds deep significance in Hindu culture, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the strengthening of bonds between people. It's a time to forgive and forget past grievances, mend relationships, and celebrate unity and harmony. The festival's vibrant colors represent joy, hope, and the beauty of life. By splashing colored powders and water on each other, people express their happiness and spread love. Holi also encourages sharing sweets and delicacies, reinforcing the spirit of generosity and community. Overall, Holi fosters a sense of togetherness, positivity, and renewal in the hearts of millions worldwide.