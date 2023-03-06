Search icon
Holi 2023: List of precautions you can take to protect your vehicles during festival of colours

During the festival of Holi, people play with colours and often later look for ways to preserve their faces or clothes from the colours. Today, we will tell you about some precautions that you can take to protect your vehicles during Holi 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Photo via india.com

With Holi just around the corner, celebrations for the festival have already begun. There is a feeling of enthusiasm among people as they prepare to play the auspicious festival of colours with their friends and family. During the festival of Holi, people play with colours and often later look for ways to preserve their faces or clothes from the colours. 

But, not many people know how to take colours off their vehicles and how to preserve their cars during the festival of Holi. 

Today, we will tell you about some precautions that you can take to protect your vehicles during Holi 2023. 

Don't use hard detergent 

Do not use hard detergent while washing the car as it will damage the paint of your car. Instead, wash the car with shampoo. It is very smooth and proves to be more effective for car wash. 

Don't rub the car with strong pressure 

While washing the car, take special care not to rub it too hard. Rub the area where colour is, with light hands. Doing this may take some time to remove the stains from the car, but the paint of the car will be protected.

Don't use cloth for washing your car 

If paint gets on your car, do not remove it with a cloth, but wash it directly as cloth can also cause scratches on your car and the colour of your car can also be affected.

Use waterproof cover

If your car is parked outside the house or in the parking lot, you can use a waterproof car cover to protect it from the Holi colours.

