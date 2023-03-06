Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CUET Registration 2023 set to end on March 12, check steps to apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to conduct the CUET 2023 exam for admission to Undergraduate courses from May 21, 2023. The exam will be conducted on different dates and schedules, the details of which will be announced on the official website soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

CUET Registration 2023 set to end on March 12, check steps to apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in
File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET Registration 2023 is all set to end on March 12. Candidates can apply for the same before the end date by visiting the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to apply for CUET 2023 is March 12, 2023, at 11:50 pm. 

 

CUET 2023 Exam Date 

 

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to conduct the CUET 2023 exam for admission to Undergraduate courses from May 21, 2023. The exam will be conducted on different dates and schedules, the details of which will be announced on the official website soon. 

 

CUET 2023 Registration Direct Link 

 

After the submission of the application form, candidates will be able to edit the submitted form from March 15 to 18, 2023.

 

CUET 2023: Steps to apply 

 

 

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.cuet.samarth.ac.in

 

Step 2: Click on the 'CUET 2023 Application Form' link on the homepage

 

Step 3: A new login page will now open

 

Step 4: Register yourself and generate login credentials 

 

READ | Land-for-job scam: CBI team reaches former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's home in Patna

 

Step 5: Now, login and fill out the CUET 2023 application form 

 

Step 6: Submit the required details and certify all the asked documents

 

Step 7: Pay the application fees and click on 'Submit' 

 

Step 8: Take a printout of the same for future use. 

 

CUET 2023 is held for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed, and Private Universities) across India.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 625 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.