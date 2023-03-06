CUET Registration 2023 set to end on March 12, check steps to apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET Registration 2023 is all set to end on March 12. Candidates can apply for the same before the end date by visiting the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to apply for CUET 2023 is March 12, 2023, at 11:50 pm.

CUET 2023 Exam Date

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to conduct the CUET 2023 exam for admission to Undergraduate courses from May 21, 2023. The exam will be conducted on different dates and schedules, the details of which will be announced on the official website soon.

CUET 2023 Registration Direct Link

After the submission of the application form, candidates will be able to edit the submitted form from March 15 to 18, 2023.

CUET 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CUET 2023 Application Form' link on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will now open

Step 4: Register yourself and generate login credentials

Step 5: Now, login and fill out the CUET 2023 application form

Step 6: Submit the required details and certify all the asked documents

Step 7: Pay the application fees and click on 'Submit'

Step 8: Take a printout of the same for future use.

CUET 2023 is held for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed, and Private Universities) across India.