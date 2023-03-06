Watch: Farah Khan teaches 'Oo Antava' to Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, video goes viral

Photo via Twitter

Sania Mirza bid an emotional adieu to Tennis in her hometown of Hyderabad on Sunday at the venue where it all started for her as a 16-year-old. She played the farewell match at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, Hyderabad. Sania's farewell party was attended by many celebrities and cricket stars including Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, AR Rahman, Huma Qureshi, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Saina Nehwal, and Neha Dhupia, among others.

Now, a video has gone viral from the party last night of Farah Khan teaching dance steps to Pushpa's iconic song Oo Antava to Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal, and Yuvraj Singh.

Oo Antava was originally filmed on Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In the video shared by Saina Nehwal, choreographer-director Farah Khan can be seen teaching Oo Antava steps to Sania Mirza, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Saina Nehwal. Sharing the video on stage, Saina wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations @MirzaSania for an amazing career."

Farah Khan, who is BFF with Sania Mirza also shared a photo with the Tennis star after her farewell match. Taking to Instagram stories, Farah treated fans with a glimpse of after-farewell party plans.

In the picture, Farah and Sania can be seen lying down on a bed in a relaxed manner while holding each other's hands. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend #saniaevent. @mirzasaniar lov uuu."

Another close friend of Sania, actor Huma Qureshi also shared pictures with her from the farewell along with a sweet caption. She wrote, "To my friend who is an inspiration to a whole generation of young girls & boys ... This is the beginning of another glorious chapter my @mirzasaniar You bring your A-game to every room that you walk in ... I love you and admire you deeply. I first saw you live win Wimbledon in 2015 (a dream come true ) and since then our friendship has only grown. The only thing we fight over is our left profile while taking that selfie. May we always discuss life, love, experiences, fight over selfie angles and laugh out loud."