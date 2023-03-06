Search icon
Apple likely to launch new iMac, iMac Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023: Report

The Mac Pro will reportedly be based on the M2 Ultra processor with up to 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU, paired with up to 192 unified memory. Reports also state that the 3-inch and the 15-inch MacBook Air might use the M3 processor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Apple likely to launch new iMac, iMac Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023: Report
File Photo

The next-generation iMac is all set to release soon as Apple has already started running production tests of the second generation Silicon powered iMacs, as per the latest newsletter by Mark Gurman on Bloomberg.

According to the newsletter, the next-gen iMac will offer a 24-inch display with similar colour options as the previous one - blue, silver, pink, and orange. As of now, the new iMacs are called 433 and J434 internally and are reportedly based on the next-generation Apple Silicon and therefore, are considered to be an upgrade on the outgoing model.

There are still three months before these devices hit the production line and therefore, their launch is expected to take place in the second half of 2023, perhaps with the iPhone 15 series. 

Apple is also said to be working on three other Macs - 15-inch MacBook Air (J515), the first-ever Apple Silicon-based Mac Pro (J180), and an upgraded 13-inch MacBook Air (J513).

The Mac Pro will reportedly be based on the M2 Ultra processor with up to 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU, paired with up to 192 unified memory. Reports also state that the 3-inch and the 15-inch MacBook Air might use the M3 processor. 

The new iMac might arrive a bit late, however, Apple is expected to announce the M3-powered MacBook Air models in the upcoming WWDC 2023 in addition to next-generation iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Reports state that Apple could also announce the first set of iPads with OLED screens and M3 processors by this year's end. 

