Happy Teddy Day 2023: Netizens flood Twitter with funny memes and jokes during Valentine’s week

The start of Valentine's Week has created the ideal atmosphere for love everywhere. Teddy Day, observed annually on February 10th, is the fourth day of the "love-ly" week. It's time to honour the expression of love by giving sweet, cuddly, and reassuring "Teddy bears" to everyone who deserves them, not only romantic partners.

Gifts like these are never too much, whether they are given to your parents, siblings, best friend, or anybody else. They communicate our love and all the feelings that cannot be stated in words or characters. But here are some memes and hilarious jokes that were shared on the microblogging platform which will make you laugh out loud.

Single me after buying a teddy bear on teddy day

Me to Teddy Bear: pic.twitter.com/m63ZtdeQMy — Valdimiputin ( Parody account) (@valdimiputin) February 10, 2022

Some nibbis after not getting Teddy on teddy day pic.twitter.com/LDYtw9dhUj — Pragya Bhatta (@CharchitPandeya) February 10, 2023

#ihavejoke #MEMES

When you celebrated teddy day, chocolate day, but now its valentine day **

Le you ** pic.twitter.com/T2KaTSxKMX — डोरेमोन (@Nobita_ka_baap) July 26, 2020