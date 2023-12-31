Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

Happy New Year 2024: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, greetings, messages you can send to your loved ones

Here are a few wishes, messages and quotes that you can send you loved ones, raising a toast to a year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories, this New Year. Take a look:

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

Happy New Year 2024 wishes
Happy New Year 2024: The last day of the year, known as New Year's Eve, is spent by individuals going to events, dancing at get-togethers with loved ones, visiting loved ones' residences, preparing meals for their families, viewing fireworks, and more. By sending New Year's Eve wishes to your loved ones from our carefully picked collection, you may add even more unique touches to the occasion. 

On the occasion of new year, wish your loved ones best wishes via text messages on WhatsApp or on messenger.

Here are a few wishes, messages and quotes that you can send you loved ones, raising a toast to a year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories, this New Year. Take a look:

- Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year 2024!

- On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December.

- This year may we continue to share the genuine friendship that adds happiness and warmth to even the most mundane days.

- As we step into another year I’d like to thank you for lifting me up every time when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year!

- I wish you to look forward to the upcoming year with confidence and courage, giving wings to your dreams! Live your life to the fullest extent, Happy New Year!

- May this new year bring you much joy and fun. May you find peace, love, and success. Sending my heartiest new year wish for you!

- May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and many new inspirations to your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

- Best friendships are the ones that don’t fade away no matter what. They grow old and make life worth living when things go wrong. Thanks, mate for everything. Have a blessed new year!

- Wave goodbye to the old and embrace the new full of hope, dream, and ambition. Wishing you a happy new year full of happiness!

- Forget the shortcomings of the previous year and embrace this fresh start with utmost zeal. Happy new year!

- Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always.

- May all failures, sorrow, and troubles stay behind in the passing year. And may they leave a lot of room in your life for laughter and happiness. Happy New Year.

- Although we may have our ups and downs, I know we will always support each other. Here’s to another year and our wonderful family!

- Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year. Cheers to a New Year and another chance for us to get it right.

- Happiness keeps you sweet Trials make you strong Sorrows make you humble Success keeps you glowing & God keeps you going. May you have the greatest new year.

- The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives.

- Here’s wishing you all the joy of the season. Have a Happy New Year! 

- Wishing you beautiful moments, treasured memories,  and all the blessings a heart can know.   Happy New Year! 

- A New Year has tiptoed in. Let’s go forward to meet it. Let’s welcome the 365 days it brings. Let’s live well with love in our hearts towards God and all people. Let’s walk through its corridors with praise songs on our lips. 

- Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around May the new year adds a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy New Year 2024. 

