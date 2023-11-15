Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to send to your brother on Bhaiya Dooj

Bhai Dooj 2023 is being celebrated today (November 15) and it will mark the end of the five-day Diwali festivities.

Bhai Dooj 2023 is being celebrated today (November 15) and it will mark the end of the five-day Diwali festivities. On the second lunar day of the Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika or the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar's Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight), Bhai Dooj is celebrated wa sister applies tika or tilak on her brother's forehead, performs aarti and wishes for his good health, fortune and prosperity. Additionally, sisters invite their brothers to a lavish supper that includes their favourite food and desserts on this day.

Bhai Dooj is similar to Rakshabandhan and emphasises a brother's need to watch out for his sister.

In the traditional style of observing the festival, sisters first perform aarti of their brothers and apply a red tika on the brothers' forehead. This tika signifies a sister's deepest and heartfelt prayers for her brother, wherein she wishes for her brother's long life and happiness.

While sisters perform the tilak act, brothers shower their sisters with love, and blessings, and also present to make the day even more special.

Here are some Bhai Dooj 2023 messages and wishes you can send to your brother:

- Dear Bhaiyya, I may have fought a lot with you, but you know how much I love you. Life without you is meaningless. Keep showering your endless love on me, and I shall always be by your side when you need me the most. Happy Bhai Dooj.

- As we celebrate the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, I want you to know how much you mean to me. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj.

- The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

- Bhai, together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense. We both make the best team together… Cheers to all the beautiful moments of childhood!!!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!!!

- You mean the world to me bhai. May the beautiful relationship we share, strengthen our bond more. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!



- My brother is my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always Dear Brother. Happy Bhaidooj.

- Bhaiyaa, you are someone I admire and look up to, with lots and lots of love wishing you. Happy Bhai Dooj

- Bhai Dooj is a festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother's protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

- I wouldn't have been the person I am today, had I not had your back. I couldn't have mustered the courage to do things had you not boosted my morale. This Bhai Dooj here's telling you that I love you to the moon and back.

- On this auspicious day, may you be showered with blessing and success in your life. Happy Bhai Dooj!