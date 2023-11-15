Headlines

Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category; check Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram's AQI levels

Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to send to your brother on Bhaiya Dooj

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India, crosses Rs 200 crore globally

US House passes GOP funding bill to avoid government shutdown

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Subrata Roy, Sahara Group founder, dies at 75 after prolonged illness

Meet shepherd's son, Class 12 topper who fought the odds and cracked NEET, scored...

Batters who scored most runs in first 10 overs of a World Cup series

AI reimagines popular Tamil films as Disney movies

8 benefits of eating raw or green papaya

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India, crosses Rs 200 crore globally

You’re finally free: 'Joey' Matt LeBlanc's heartbreaking post for 'Chandler' Matthew Perry leaves Friends fans in tears

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to send to your brother on Bhaiya Dooj

Bhai Dooj 2023 is being celebrated today (November 15) and it will mark the end of the five-day Diwali festivities.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bhai Dooj 2023 is being celebrated today (November 15) and it will mark the end of the five-day Diwali festivities. On the second lunar day of the Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika or the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar's Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight), Bhai Dooj is celebrated wa sister applies tika or tilak on her brother's forehead, performs aarti and wishes for his good health, fortune and prosperity. Additionally, sisters invite their brothers to a lavish supper that includes their favourite food and desserts on this day. 

Bhai Dooj is similar to Rakshabandhan and emphasises a brother's need to watch out for his sister. 

In the traditional style of observing the festival, sisters first perform aarti of their brothers and apply a red tika on the brothers' forehead. This tika signifies a sister's deepest and heartfelt prayers for her brother, wherein she wishes for her brother's long life and happiness. 

While sisters perform the tilak act, brothers shower their sisters with love, and blessings, and also present to make the day even more special.

Here are some Bhai Dooj 2023 messages and wishes you can send to your brother:

- Dear Bhaiyya, I may have fought a lot with you, but you know how much I love you. Life without you is meaningless. Keep showering your endless love on me, and I shall always be by your side when you need me the most. Happy Bhai Dooj.

- As we celebrate the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, I want you to know how much you mean to me. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj.

- The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

- Bhai, together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense. We both make the best team together… Cheers to all the beautiful moments of childhood!!!
Happy Bhaiya Dooj!!!

- You mean the world to me bhai. May the beautiful relationship we share, strengthen our bond more. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!
 
- My brother is my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always Dear Brother. Happy Bhaidooj.

- Bhaiyaa, you are someone I admire and look up to, with lots and lots of love wishing you. Happy Bhai Dooj

- Bhai Dooj is a festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother's protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

- I wouldn't have been the person I am today, had I not had your back. I couldn't have mustered the courage to do things had you not boosted my morale. This Bhai Dooj here's telling you that I love you to the moon and back.

- On this auspicious day, may you be showered with blessing and success in your life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Wherever Congress comes, they bring ...’: PM Modi takes a dig at opposition during rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 661 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 9,990 crore net worth

'Storm of BJP will uproot Congress from MP', asserts PM Modi ahead of election

Congress can promise 'castle of gold' to win polls, says PM; speaks about Udaipur tailor's hacking

'Agar main Aishwarya se..': Ex-Pakistan star Abdul Razzaq slammed for 'shameful' remarks on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE