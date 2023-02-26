Guru Gochar 2023: How transit of Jupiter can benefit people of these zodiac signs, check forecast

File photo

Guru Gochar 2023: Jupiter has given an important place among all planets in astrology. Jupiter is also called the Guru of the Gods. It is believed that a person's life can be affected by the replacement of the planetary zodiac or the transit of planets (Guru Gochar 2023). Planet transit is also know as Gochar can have several effects on a person's life. In the year 2023 also many planetary transits (Gochar 2023) are going to happen which will affect the lives of the natives.

According to Zee Hindustan's report, Jupiter will leave Pisces and enter Aries at 03:33 on April 22, 2023. The transit of Jupiter is going to be especially favorable for some zodiac signs after Holi. lets us know what will happen during the transit of Jupiter,

Aries

The transit of Jupiter is expected to be beneficial.

Good news related to children is likely to be received during the transit of Jupiter

Marriage is on the cards for unmarried people.

Problems in marriage are likely to be reduced

Cancer

Changes at the workplace can be seen on the cards for Cancerians.

Entrepreneurs or business persons are likely to receive benefits during this period.

Job opportunities are on the cards during the transit period of Jupiter

Financial comfort is expected.

Pisces

For Pisceans, good money flow can be seen on the card during this period

- Be aware of your competitors or opponents.

Relationship with inlaws to grow stronger during the transit period.

Guest or guests are expected

Marriage is on the cards