Grandparents' Day 2022: Know history, significance, how to celebrate this day

This year, Grandparents' Day will be observed today, September 11 to honour the relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 06:13 AM IST

Numerous nations observe Grandparents' Day on various dates throughout the year. The holiday is observed in the US on the first Sunday following Labor Day, which is observed on the first Monday in September. This year, Grandparents' Day will be observed today, September 11. On this day, the relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren is celebrated.

On other dates throughout the year, the event is also honoured in nations including Australia, France, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Poland, and others in a similar manner. Although each event is observed in a different way, the main goal of the day is to honour and respect the warm relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren.

Grandparents' Day 2022: History

The notion of celebrating the bond between grandparents and grandchildren has been explored since the late 1960s, but it wasn't until 1978 that President Jimmy Carter officially declared the first Sunday after Labor Day to be Grandparents' Day. The US observed its inaugural National Grandparents Day on September 10, 1978.

Marian McQuade, a native of the US state of West Virginia, began the day's marketing early. In order to provide the neglected senior citizens of the neighbourhood a day of celebration, McQuade had wanted the day to be celebrated. 

Grandparents' Day 2022: Significance

In the US, many celebrate this day to express their gratitude to their grandparents for their unconditional love, support, and care. The idea of the holiday is to appreciate the influence grandparents have on their grandchildren's lives. It also acts as a day to raise awareness of the social isolation and loneliness that older people experience around the globe.

Grandparents' Day 2022: Celebrations

Families typically observe the day by making time for the grandchildren to visit their grandparents. Giving gifts and spending quality time together are some of the festival traditions that family members observe. On this day, grandchildren also make time to spend quality time with their grandparents.

