Menstruation: foods that help reduce menstrual cramps

Foods which reduce periods pain.

Having a period is a sign of health and fertility, it’s part of a monthly process called the menstrual cycle, which is the body’s way of preparing itself for a pregnancy. On average the menstrual cycle lasts 28 days although, anything from 21 to 35 days is normal, the cycle is regulated by hormones, little messengers produced by the brain and ovaries. Girls usually get their periods at the age of 12 or 13.

Girls usually get their periods at the age of 12 or 13. Many girls go through uncomfortable symptoms during their menstruation. And during this time it is extremely important to take a healthy and clean diet. There is some food that can reduce severe menstrual pain and also gives the energy to live a healthy life.

Bananas- Bananas are great for menstrual cramps. They are rich in fiber and will help your bowel movement. As a result, you will feel less bloated and overall experience less pain.

Lemons- Lemons are rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C helps absorb iron from your Foofds into your bloodstream and tissues. Lemons also contain a lot of fiber which makes them good for muscle spasms.

Water-Water will flush out the excess sodium that leads to bloating and menstrual cramps. You can try fruits, which are infused with water.

Watermelon- Watermelon can quickly hydrate you and add small amounts of natural sugars into your bloodstream, which will help with cramping.

Ginger tea- Ginger tea has anti-inflammatory properties, which reduce periods of pain.

Broccoli- Broccoli is one of the top foods that help menstrual cramps. It has a good amount of fiber and iron. These nutrients help with all menstrual pains, particularly those in your abdomen.

Oats- Oats are delicious and nutritious. They are a good source of zinc and magnesium. Magnesium relaxes blood vessels which can help relieve your bloating and cramping symptoms.

Pumpkin- Pumpkin seeds are really helpful in menstrual cramps. Pumpkin seeds are rich in a number of nutrients that have been shown to reduce PMS symptoms.