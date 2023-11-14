Grab up these stylish jackets for women

Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

Nickelodeon takes kids on tour of Metro Museum and SRCC Hospital on Children's Day

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states for next 5 days; check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

7 calcium-rich foods for strong bones

7 Health benefits of dragon fruit

Runs scored by Virat Kohli in World Cup semi-final matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' from his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Grab up these stylish jackets for women

From denim to leather jackets, we have it all. So what are you waiting for? Grab up the stylish jackets and elevate your wardrobe to the next level.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Looking for fashionable jackets for women? You've come to the right place! We have a wide range of stylish jackets that are perfect for any occasion. Whether you are looking for formal or casuals we have something that will suit your need. From denim to leather jackets, we have it all. So what are you waiting for? Grab up the stylish jackets and elevate your wardrobe to the next level. 

Lavozia Women's Jacket

Upgrade your wardrobe with this unique Lavozia Women's jacket of peach color. It would be perfect option to carry on casuals. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Mark Leute Leather jacket

Try this grey color Mark Leute jacket. Giving you a full warmness with a elegance. It will be available in 11 colors. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Cazibe Jacket

Elevate your winter look with this yellow Cazibe jacket. Whether it's a dinner party or going to office then check it out. A classic design giving a shineness. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Karori jacket

Check it out Karori Onion color jacket. In winter season, we always prefer some light colour with a elegant look. And this is one of them. Enhance your look with this hooded neck jacket.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Bikanervala founder Kedarnath Aggarwal dies: From selling sweets on streets to Rs 1300 cr firm, know inspiring journey

    Over 800 Sudanese reportedly killed by armed groups in West Darfur: UNHCR

    Mohammad Amir criticises Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's captaincy, cites MS Dhoni's leadership style

    NEET Success story: Meet Dhruv Advani, only student from Karnataka in the top 10, know his preparation strategy

    Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

    Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

    In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE