Know the love story of 'childhood sweethearts' Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

In a heartfelt letter to the star player, Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo praised the player for his exceptional performance in helping Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022. At the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, Argentina narrowly defeated the league champions France 4-2 in the penalty shootout. France recovered twice, thanks to Kylian Mbappe, but Messi's team secured their victory.

The Messi's wife took her Instagram to appreciate and congratulate the ace footballer after the incredible win. Lionel Messi, the star football player from Argentina, has now won the world championship. Following Argentina's victory over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 championship match on Sunday, December 13.

After 1986, when Argentina won the World Cup and Captain Lionel Messi revealed his biggest dream in his final World Cup game, this moment is particularly significant. Three of Messi's children and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were present on the field. Lionel Messi's entire family arrived at the podium for the award presentation after the World Cup was over. Messi celebrated with his entire family there while posing for photos and holding the World Cup trophy.

How did Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi meet?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Raccuzzo have known each other since their childhood. Both of them had their first meeting when they were just 5. Messi was born and raised in Rosario, Argentina, which is also where the two first met. While competing for Newell's Old Boys Club, Lionel Messi went to a friend's house for dinner. He then met Antonella Roccuzzo, a midfielder for his team, who was his cousin. Messi moved to Barcelona when he was 11 years old, leaving Argentina, alongside their early friendship.

Lionel Messi stopped seeing Antonela when he moved to Barcelona. As a result, they didn't reconnect with one another until 2004, when a tragic event brought them back together. Messi comforted Antonela Roccuzzo after learning that her best friend had passed away in a car accident. Following that, the two grew closer and rebuilt their old close friendship.

When did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo get married?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo announced their relationship to the public in 2009. Both of them welcomed their first son in the year 2012. Five years after welcoming a son, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo tied knots in 2017. Thiago Messi, Matteo Messi, and Ciro Messi are the three children that the couple has been blessed with.

Antonela Roccuzzo: Career and profession

The wife of Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, is a model and successful business owner. Roccuzzo chose to pursue dentistry as her post-graduate study after completing her bachelor's degree in humanities and social sciences, but she ultimately decided to drop out so she could stay close to Messi, who was living in Barcelona.

In 2016, she signed a modelling contract with fashion designer Ricky Sarkany and in 2017, co-founded a retail outlet with her friend Sofia Balbi, the wife of Messi's former Barca teammate Luis Suarez. Lionel Messi frequently has Antonela Roccuzzo by his side during games. Antonela Roccuzzo attended every game of Argentina even during the World Cup that was played in Qatar.

With 22 million Instagram followers, Antonela is a quite popular among internet users on social media. She frequently shares photos of her family, including her three kids Thiago, Matteo, and Ciro. She also advertises for various brands.

