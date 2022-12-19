Decoding Deepika Padukone's dress at FIFA World Cup final

Representational image

Bollywood is also in the mood for the FIFA World Cup, which is currently being held in Qatar. While Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have also reached FIFA in connection with the promotion of their film 'Pathan'. Where actress Deepika Padukone unveiled the 'FIFA World Cup Trophy' to a packed Lusail Stadium. Whose pictures are going viral on social media and once again the dress of the actress has attracted everyone's attention.

Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy along with former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas ahead of the match between Argentina and France. The look of Deepika's dress worn during this period is also very much discussed. The actress wore a white shirt with loose black pants and teamed it up with a tan leather overcoat and topped it off with a statement belt. To complete her look, the actress accessorised her hair in a sleek bun with subtle makeup.

Deepika stood out from the crowd in her overall look. The smile on the face of the actress is adding to her beauty. After seeing her dress, users are seen reacting in different ways. A user shared Deepika's picture on Twitter with the caption, "Ladies and gentlemen, Deepika unveils the trophy in Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji armor at the FIFA World Cup finale," while another wrote, "Oh my god The Queen is here".

Let us tell you that 63 matches have been played in the FIFA World Cup 2022, which has been going on for 29 days in Qatar, and now FIFA is in its Grand Finale at Lusail Stadium in Doha. Today is the final match between Argentina and France. Deepika was also seen cheering after unveiling the trophy. Let us tell you that the actress's film 'Pathan' will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The actress is currently promoting her film.