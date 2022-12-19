Search icon
Seeing Lionel Messi take his crown was no less than a grand climax of film, says Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan said that it was worth losing my voice for Lionel Messi and also for the rockstar of the match, M Bappe at FIFA World Cup Final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

Credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is known to be a football fanatic, went to Qatar to watch this historic match between Argentina and France live in the stadium and like expected, it was an experience of a lifetime.

Talking about the same, Kartik shares, "It was the most overwhelming experience to say the least. Watching a FIFA World Cup Final live is now ticked off my bucket list and I am glad that I saw the best one. I was literally just going through a rollercoaster of emotions, of that match, I think everyone was. The happiness on seeing the Shehzada of Football, Messi take his crown was no less than a grand climax of a film! There is always so much to learn from such legends and last night, he truly had a historic win. I have lost my voice from all the cheering and hooting yesterday and Sameer (Vidwans) sir is surely not going to be happy once I am back on the set (Laughs). But I guess anyone would agree, that it was worth losing my voice for Messi and also for the rockstar of the match, M Bappe."

Kartik Aaryan had shared a glimpse of the opening ceremony, where one can see Argentina and France flags which turns to the smiling actor in selfie mode. He also shared various glimpses supporting France and in the end, a special message for M Bappe. He also shared a congratulatory post for Messi calling him ‘Shehzada’ for his mega victory. He later also shared a heartfelt note for Mbappe, the rockstar from France who played so well, calling him the future of the sport.

Kartik has always been a fan of football and is also part of the All Stars Football club which includes actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, who had all also gone to Dubai to play a match a few months back. He has also been seen multiple times catching a game of football on the turf whenever he gets the time or playing the video game version of the sport during his shoots. He had also once shared that he used to bunk classes in school to play football.

READ | Freddy star Kartik Aaryan expresses his desire to work in South Indian films, says 'it completely depends on...'

On the work front, as the first look of his upcoming Shehzada has already left the masses impressed, Kartik will also be seen in Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next along with Satyaprem Ki Katha.

