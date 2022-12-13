Search icon
Exercise as treatment for depression: Can physical activity improve mental health?

Exercise can be an effective treatment for depression by improving mood and reducing symptoms.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 08:43 AM IST

Exercise has long been known to have numerous physical health benefits, but recent research has also shown that it can have significant mental health benefits as well. In particular, exercise has been found to be an effective treatment for depression.

Depression is a common mental health disorder that can cause a range of symptoms, including feelings of sadness, loss of interest in activities, difficulty sleeping, and changes in appetite. These symptoms can interfere with a person's ability to function at work, school, or in their personal relationships.

One of the most effective treatments for depression is a combination of medication and therapy. However, for some people, exercise can also play a key role in their treatment.

One reason why exercise can be effective in treating depression is that it can help to improve a person's mood. When you engage in physical activity, your body releases chemicals called endorphins that can help to improve your mood and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Exercise can also help to improve your self-esteem and body image, which can be important for people who are struggling with depression.

In addition to its mood-boosting effects, exercise can also help to improve other symptoms of depression. For example, it can help to improve sleep and reduce feelings of fatigue. It can also help to improve concentration and focus, which can be important for people who are struggling with the cognitive symptoms of depression.

Furthermore, exercise can also help to reduce the risk of developing depression in the first place. Regular physical activity has been found to be associated with a lower risk of depression, and it can also help to prevent depression from recurring in people who have already experienced it.

Overall, the evidence suggests that exercise can be an effective treatment for depression. It can help to improve mood, reduce symptoms, and even prevent the development of depression. So, if you're struggling with depression, consider incorporating regular physical activity into your treatment plan. Just remember to consult with your doctor before starting any new exercise regimen, and to always listen to your body and take care of yourself.

