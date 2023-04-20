Eid ul-Fitr 2023: Moon sighting date, timings in New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Bengaluru

Photo: File (Image for representation)

The sighting of the moon is eagerly anticipated by those who are keeping a fast during the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. According to media sources, the moon will likely be seen in western nations such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sharjah, Oman, Qatar, Makkah, Madina, and more. Tomorrow, though, India will be able to see the crescent moon.

In India, Eid-ul-Fitr is anticipated to be observed on April 22 this year. Eid will be observed on April 23 if April 22 is not possible. However, depending on the moon sighting, the actual date may change. This festival is often observed on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, which comes after the sighting of the new moon.

The moon's position and the weather will determine the moon sighting times throughout India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, and Bengaluru. It's interesting to note that Kerala is the only state in India where Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled according to Saudi Arabia's moon sighting.

Eid-ul-Fitr Significance

This celebration honours the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which Muslims observe via fasting and religious rituals. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by believers all around the world by beginning the day with prayers and a sermon at dawn. They don new clothes, share sweets, offer zakat, or alms, to the needy, and eat a variety of foods, including biryani, kebabs, haleem, and other things. In celebration of Eid, adult family members give children gifts and cash.

