Eid Mubarak 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, Facebook messages to share on Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on May 3 as the moon was not sighted in India on May 1 evening.

The tenth month in the Islamic calendar is Shawwal and the first day of this month is celebrated as the Eid-ul-Fitr around the world.

Here are the wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022:

- My good wishes, my good wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!

- I might not be there with you today, but you are always there in my prayers. May Allah bring peace and happiness to you. Eid Mubarak!

- Let all join our hands to thank Allah for this wonderful day to pray, care, love, smile and celebrate with one another. Eid Mubarak!

- No shadows to depress you, only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Eid Mubarak!

- May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

- May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness to your heart and to your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!

- May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Eid Mubarak!

- Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Eid Mubarak!