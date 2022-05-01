Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook messages to share for Eid Mubarak

Reported By: | Edited By: |Source: |Updated: May 01, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

Muslims around the nation are already gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. Beginning on May 2 and ending on May 3, 2022, there will be a religious event held.

Arabic-speaking Muslims are the primary users of the word ‘Eid Mubarak’, although it has swiftly spread across the Muslim world as a way to refer to both Eids. Internationally, the phrase is used as a greeting during the holidays, rather than as a religious duty.

From our perspective, we can tell you that the moon's visibility differs greatly across countries. This is due to the lunar nature of the Islamic calendar, which has shorter lunar months. Eid is celebrated in India one day after the crescent moon is seen in Saudi Arabia.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr by donning new garments and feasting with loved ones. Muslims congratulate one other on Eid Mubarak when they watch the moon rise beyond the horizon.

Depending on the culture and Eid, you can wish someone a happy Eid in different ways.

Here are the wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022:

May the God Almighty open the doors of happiness for you and fulfil all your dreams. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

On this auspicious occasion of Eid, let’s pay gratitude to the divine light for all the wonderful things in our lives. Eid Mubarak!

No matter where you are or what you are doing, remember that Allah is always with you to help and guide you in every important step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid fill your life with the brightest of colours. Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Eid!

May Allah bless you with the gift of kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!

May this pious day bring you immense joy, happiness, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah gifts you lots of happiness, love and wisdom. Wishing you a very Happy Eid!

May the magic of Eid bring lots of happiness and fill your life with different colours. Have a prosperous Eid!

Let this day bring new hope and opportunities in your life. May you welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts.

May the God Almighty blesses you today, tomorrow and always. Eid Mubarak!

I hope your life is as spicy as biryani and sweet as kheer. Savour the joys of Eid.

We have been bestowed with a beautiful day by Allah. Our month-long wait is over. I hope you enjoy this day and be grateful for Allah’s