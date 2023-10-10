Does Nita Ambani own world’s most expensive Apple iPhone worth Rs 400 crore? Know truth here

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani is known to have expensive tastes, and reportedly owns an Apple iPhone worth over Rs 403 crore, according to reports.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani enjoy an ultra-luxurious lifestyle, being one of the wealthiest business couples in the world. Apart from living in India’s most expensive house, it is also rumored that Nita Ambani owns the world’s most expensive iPhone.

According to multiple news reports, Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani uses an ultra-luxurious and expensive phone, which is actually the most expensive Apple iPhone in the world. Plated with gold, Nita Ambani’s phone reportedly has a diamond in it.

Multiple news reports in the past have claimed that Nita Ambani uses the phone Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond. Reports also claim that this phone is worth USD 48.5 million, which comes out to be over Rs 403 crore in Indian currency.

The Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is the most expensive iPhone ever created, custom-made by the company Falcon Supernova. What makes it expensive is that it is a standard iPhone 6 plated with 24 karat gold and a thick layer of platinum.

Not only this, but the gold iPhone also has a massive pink diamond embedded in the back, taking its overall value up to Rs 403 crore. However, the truth has been uncovered about whether Nita Ambani owns this ultra-expensive gadget or not.

Years ago, sources from Reliance had confirmed to news outlet India Today that Nita Ambani does not use the world’s most expensive mobile phone – the Falcon Supernova iPhone Pink Diamond, putting a rest to all the rumours.

While it is not confirmed which phone Nita Ambani uses, but it is expected that she uses the latest and up-to-date edition of the iPhone. Further, Nita Ambani is also the owner of the world’s most expensive saree, which was worth Rs 40 lakh.

