Meet heiress of Rs 7000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, PepsiCo, CocaCola

According to experts, Bisleri would find it tough to find a foothold in the soft drink market as the company will face stiff challenge from PepsiCo and CocaCola.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

India’s most popular packaged drinking water company Bisleri International announced on May 30 that it had launched some new carbonated beverages. Bisleri, which is currently led by Jayanti Chauhan, launched Rev, Pop and Spyci Jeera sub-brands to mark its presence in the rapidly expanding fizzy cola, orange and jeera categories respectively. Notably, Bisleri already sells carbonated drinks under its Bisleri Limonata brand and the launch of new products is seen as an attempt by Jayanti Chauhan to expand the company’s reach. Bisleri has launched several marketing campaigns on digital and social media platforms to support the launches of new products.

Jayanti Chauhan’s decision to take reins of Bisleri Limited did not happen naturally and just few months ago, Jayanti Chauhan’s father Ramesh Chauhan was set to sell the company to Tata Group for an estimated Rs 7000 crore due to the absence of his successor and his old age. Notably, Jayanti Chauhan is the only child of Ramesh Chauhan and she was unwilling to take charge of the company. Jayanti, however, later changed her mind and took charge of Bisleri and the deal with Tata never happened.

According to experts, Bisleri would find it tough to find a foothold in the soft drink market as the company will face stiff challenge from PepsiCo and CocaCola. Besides these established players, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has also entered the soft drinks market under brand name Campa Cola. Mukesh Ambani has acquired Pure Drinks Group for this purpose.

On the other hand, Tata Group has now decided to make big investment on its own mineral water brands, including Tata Copper+ and Himalayan. In nutshell, we can say that Jayanati Chauhan, who is the sole heiress of Rs 7000 crore business empire will challenge both Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata’s group company.

While growing up, Jayanti Chauhan has spent time in New York, Delhi and Mumbai. She has completed her graduation from Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles. Jayanti Chauhan also has a degree in fashion styling from Istituto Marangoni Milano. She has also studied Fashion Photography and Styling at the London College of Fashion.

 

