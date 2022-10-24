Search icon
Diwali 2022: Where to place Lakshmi-Ganesh idols for Deepawali puja

Diwali 2022: Puja should be done with utmost dedication and devotion towards God.

Diwali 2022: The festival of lights - Diwali, is one of the biggest and most auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus across the world. The festival symbolizes peace and bliss, the victory of good over evil, and light over darkness every day. It is one of the most symbolic Hindu festivals, and all communities in the country celebrate it with great fanfare. The most significant ritual of Deepawali is the Lakshmi Puja. Goddess Lakshmi is the personification of luck, success, fortune, and grace. Here is how to keep Ganesh-lakshmi idol to celebrate Lakshmi Puja at home and welcome light, luck, and positive energy.

Goddess Lakshmi should always be seated on the right side of lord Ganesh's wife. The idol of Goddess Lakshmi must be positioned in a way that it faces either the north or the east of the puja room. In front of the idol of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, a lotus blossom should be kept with haldi on a thali.

Also Read: Happy Diwali 2022: Deepawali wishes and greeting in 30 languages to share with your loved ones

The right seating position is essential, according to Hindu traditions and beliefs. Lakshmi seated on a kamal is considered to be the best position to bring stability and growth to your financial situation. Standing up is supposed to make Laxmi Ji more likely to leave right away.

Wheareas, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha should be placed next to Goddess Lakshmi, on her right and left, respectively. Place the water and Kalash images in the east or north of the pooja room, and the idols in the northeast corner. The statues of all of these deities should be seated.

