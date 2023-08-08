Headlines

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Details of Isha Ambani's multi-strand diamond necklace worth a whopping...

The enormous uncut diamonds that make up Isha Ambani's necklace are set in a gorgeous, complicated design, making it one of a kind. This custom necklace, which she wore at the NMACC launch with a red Valentino gown, is thought to include over 50 big uncut diamonds.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is one of the most successful businesswomen in the country, handling Reliance Retail and also making a statement with her luxury lifestyle and unique style. One of her most prized possessions in her decked-up jewellery collection.

Among them is also a multi-strand uncut diamond necklace which is one of the most unique and beautiful items in Isha Ambani's collection. Isha Ambani's custom diamond necklace is thought to be valued at over USD 20 million, which equates to more than Rs 165 crore, while the precise cost remains unknown.

The enormous uncut diamonds that make up Isha Ambani's necklace are set in a gorgeous, complicated design, making it one of a kind. This custom necklace, which she wore at the NMACC launch with a red Valentino gown, is thought to include over 50 big uncut diamonds.

Isha Ambani wore this necklace for the second time after a gap of five years at the NMACC gala. She first wore it during her own mehendi ceremony during marriage festivities with her husband Anand Piramal.

Isha Ambani has many such intricate necklaces, one of which is a stunning gold and emerald rani haar, which she wore on her wedding day. Isha Ambani has some of the most beautiful jewellery in her collection as she comes from one of the wealthiest families in the world.
 
Isha Ambani currently handles Reliance Retail. Many premium brands, including Kate Spade, Burberry, Diesel, Hamleys, Jimmy Choo, and many more, have been introduced to India by Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, which has a turnover of Rs 2.60 lakh crore.

