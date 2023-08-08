Meet IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav, who lost eyesight at 5, fought for IAS post after passing UPSC in 2008, got AIR...

IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav was first offered a post in the Indian Railway Personnel Service. Even after a favourable verdict by the Central Administrative Tribunal in 2010, he wasn’t offered an IAS post.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams to crack in India. It is all the more challenging for someone who is visually impaired. Today, we will tell you about Ajit Kumar Yadav, who lost his eyesight due to an illness when he was a child, but with determination and strength, he cracked the UPSC exam in 2008 with a rank of 208.

IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav was not blind by birth, he lost his eyesight at the age of 5 due to acute diarrhea.

The journey was not easy for IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav as even after passing UPSC, he had to fight for a place in the civil services.

IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav was first offered a post in the Indian Railway Personnel Service. Even after a favourable verdict by the Central Administrative Tribunal in 2010, he wasn’t offered an IAS post.

It was only after the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled and politician Brinda Karat intervened that IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav was taken into the IAS.

IAS Ajit Kumar Yadav, whose academic studies happened in the early 90s, when technology was not as developed for the disabled as today, is truly an inspiration to young people everywhere.

READ | Deadliest plants in the world