Meet IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav, who lost eyesight at 5, fought for IAS post after passing UPSC in 2008, got AIR...

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 17 trillion Reliance Industries no longer India’s most profitable firm, toppled by SBI

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest price’ of Rs 6,749 in Flipkart sale, over Rs 73,000 discount

Man discovers father's 60-year-old passbook in junk, turns crorepati overnight

Boney Kapoor says 'write a letter to Luv Ranjan' on his limited screen time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Meet the man who became a billionaire without founding any business, net worth is Rs 6500 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 17 trillion Reliance Industries no longer India’s most profitable firm, toppled by SBI

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest price’ of Rs 6,749 in Flipkart sale, over Rs 73,000 discount

Man discovers father's 60-year-old passbook in junk, turns crorepati overnight

7 must-watch films of Fahadh Faasil on his birthday

Deadliest plants in the world

Most popular TV shows of Doordarshan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Boney Kapoor says 'write a letter to Luv Ranjan' on his limited screen time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

This superstar to reunite with Karan Johar after 25 years for huge actioner set for Christmas 2024 release: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security and grabs her hand, video goes viral

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav, who lost eyesight at 5, fought for IAS post after passing UPSC in 2008, got AIR...

IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav was first offered a post in the Indian Railway Personnel Service. Even after a favourable verdict by the Central Administrative Tribunal in 2010, he wasn’t offered an IAS post.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams to crack in India. It is all the more challenging for someone who is visually impaired. Today, we will tell you about Ajit Kumar Yadav, who lost his eyesight due to an illness when he was a child, but with determination and strength, he cracked the UPSC exam in 2008 with a rank of 208. 

IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav was not blind by birth, he lost his eyesight at the age of 5 due to acute diarrhea. 

The journey was not easy for IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav as even after passing UPSC, he had to fight for a place in the civil services. 

IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav was first offered a post in the Indian Railway Personnel Service. Even after a favourable verdict by the Central Administrative Tribunal in 2010, he wasn’t offered an IAS post. 

It was only after the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled and politician Brinda Karat intervened that IAS officer Ajit Kumar Yadav was taken into the IAS. 

IAS Ajit Kumar Yadav, whose academic studies happened in the early 90s, when technology was not as developed for the disabled as today, is truly an inspiration to young people everywhere.

READ | Deadliest plants in the world

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: CBI to investigate FIRs involving crime against women in state

Meet the highest paid bank employee who heads Rs 12,47,000 crore company, his salary is...

Who is Neville Roy Singham, US-based millionaire accused of pushing Chinese propaganda in India?

Meet the man who joined Rs 30,291 crore company in 2013, becomes CEO after 6 years

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE