Constitution Day 2023: Why is Samvidhan Divas of India celebrated on November 26?

The roots of this celebration trace back to November 26, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly of India, chaired by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, formally adopted the Constitution.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Constitution Day in India, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated on November 26th every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. This day holds immense significance as it marks the culmination of relentless efforts, debates, and vision that shaped the nation's governing principles.

The roots of this celebration trace back to November 26, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly of India, chaired by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, formally adopted the Constitution. The assembly, comprising brilliant minds and leaders from diverse backgrounds, toiled for almost three years to draft a document that would serve as the guiding light for an independent India.

The Constitution of India stands as a remarkable testament to unity in diversity, encompassing a wide array of ideals, rights, and duties for its citizens. Its drafting involved meticulous deliberations, borrowing wisdom from various global constitutions while also staying true to India's unique ethos.

This commemoration isn't merely a ceremonial observance but an opportunity to reflect upon the fundamental principles enshrined within the Constitution. The Preamble, serving as the soul of the Constitution, articulates the aspirations of the people, highlighting justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as its guiding pillars.

Celebrating Constitution Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our visionary leaders and the wisdom they imparted to the nation. It's a day to reinforce the commitment to upholding the values and principles laid down in this seminal document.

Furthermore, various educational institutions, government bodies, and organizations observe this day by organizing seminars, debates, and discussions centered around the Constitution's relevance and its role in shaping the country's governance.

The significance of Constitution Day extends beyond mere celebration; it's an occasion to reiterate the responsibilities of both the government and citizens. It emphasizes the importance of preserving and protecting the rights and liberties of every individual, fostering a spirit of unity and harmony among diverse communities.

 

 

 

