Christmas 2023: 5 unique traditions from around the world

Here are five unique Christmas traditions from around the globe that add an enchanting touch to the holiday spirit.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

As the yuletide season approaches, the world prepares to deck the halls and embrace diverse customs that encapsulate the spirit of Christmas. Beyond the familiar traditions of trees, carols, and gift-giving, various cultures infuse this festive occasion with their distinct rituals and practices. Here are five unique Christmas traditions from around the globe that add an enchanting touch to the holiday spirit.

1. Japan's KFC Feast: In Japan, Christmas isn't complete without a bucket of finger-licking good fried chicken from KFC. This tradition emerged in the 1970s when a successful marketing campaign positioned KFC as a holiday meal. Families place orders weeks in advance to ensure they have their fill of this crispy delight on Christmas Day.

2. Catalonia's Caganer: In Catalonia, Spain, nativity scenes often include a quirky addition—the "Caganer," a figurine depicting a person defecating. It symbolizes fertility, good fortune, and a nod to equality, representing that everyone, regardless of status, needs to relieve themselves. Families delight in finding the Caganer amidst the nativity display.

3. Ukraine's Spider Webs: Ukrainian Christmas trees sparkle not just with lights and ornaments, but also with delicate spider web decorations. Legend has it that a poor widow once found her tree covered in cobwebs, miraculously transformed into shimmering strands of silver and gold by spiders. This tale inspired the tradition of adorning trees with spider webs for good luck and prosperity.

4. Norway's Hidden Brooms: Norwegians follow a peculiar custom on Christmas Eve—hiding their brooms. This tradition dates back centuries when people believed in witches and spirits lurking on this magical night. To thwart these beings from stealing their brooms for mischievous flights, Norwegians tuck away their brooms and other cleaning tools.

5. Venezuela's Roller Skating to Mass: In the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, it's customary for locals to roller skate to early morning Christmas Mass. Roads are closed to cars, and people of all ages glide through the streets, holding onto one another's hands. This vibrant and joyful tradition symbolizes unity, with families and friends skating together to attend church.

