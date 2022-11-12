Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Children's Day 2022: 4 creative ideas to make your child's day special

Here are a few amazing ideas to make your child happy on the occasion of children's day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Children's Day 2022: 4 creative ideas to make your child's day special
Photo: Pixabay

Children's day is special for every child and it is no less than birthdays. Children's day is celebrated on November 14 in India, on the first prime minters birthday Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, as he was really fond of children. He believed that today's children are the future of tomorrow so, it's important to look after them and nature them properly. 

Children's Day 2022: 6 lovable gift ideas for your little ones

Children wait for this day to come as they receive special attention on this day. But, are you confused about how to make your child's day special this year? Then, don't worry, we have come up with a few ideas that will make your child immensely happy. 

Cook favorite food

If you want to do something special for the child at home on Children's Day, then make his favorite food. Children are fond of food. In such a situation, when you prepare a favorite dish of the child at home, he eats it very happily. Therefore, prepare a dish of the child's choice on Children's Day.

Surprise gift

Children's Day is a special day for children. So, take the opportunity to surprise your kids by gifting them something that they were asking to get them.

Watch their favorite movie or cartoon 

Children love watching TV, watching movies or cartoons. He wants his parents to sit together and watch the cartoon of his choice. On this Children's Day, sit and watch TV with the child. By doing this a smile will come on the face of the child.

Go somewhere

On the occasion of Children's Day, you can plan to go somewhere on Children's Day. One can do a good activity by planting saplings with the child in the park of the colony. If you want, you can go for a picnic somewhere.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check out stunning visuals of Chandra Grahan from different Indian cities
PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash
XXX, Gandii Baat, Bekaaboo: Ekta Kapoor's bold web series that sparked controversies
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan shocker: Robbers gang-rape woman at home as husband had only Rs 1,400
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.