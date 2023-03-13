Check out these DIY face packs that Mira Rajput swears by for glowing and healthy skin

Meera Rajput may not be a part of the film world but her fan following is no less than a star. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife and businesswoman Mira Rajput is known for her beaming smile and her healthy skin. Mira Rajput Kapoor often shares her beautiful pictures on her Instagram account as well as her beauty secrets. Even after becoming the mother of two children, Mira Rajput's face remains glowing and she always looks fresh and energetic.

Meera Rajput rules millions of hearts with her beautiful looks and everyone wants to know about her beauty secret. Today, in this article, let us tell you about the Mira Rajput skincare hacks.

Honey and turmeric face pack: Mira applies this face pack two to three times a week by mixing a pinch of turmeric in one teaspoon of honey. This gives them an instant glow.

Hair Oil: Mira Rajput takes great care of her hair along with her skin. She herself makes hair oil at home. In which coconut oil, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, amla powder, brahmi and neem powder as well as hibiscus flowers are cooked to make its oil.

Curd gram flour face pack: To get glowing and tight skin, Meera Rajput definitely applies a face pack of curd and gram flour once a week.

Lemon: Mira Rajput also massages her face with lemon to keep her skin young and glowing. For this, she cuts half a lemon and rubs it on her face with light hands. Along with exfoliating the skin, it also enhances the complexion of the face.

Multani Mitti: We all are aware of the benefits of Multani Mitti. The secret of Meera Rajput's beauty is also hidden in this Multani Mitti. She applies Multani Mitti once a week to control the oil on her face. In which she makes a paste by mixing mashed papaya and raw milk and applies it on the face and neck.

Basil water: Putting basil or basil leaves in water and applying it on the face does not cause pimples and acne. Mira Rajput also includes this in her skincare routine.

Raw milk: Meera Rajput applies raw milk on her skin as a toner. For this, she dips a cotton ball in raw milk and applies it all over her face.

Orange peel pack: To keep the skin hydrated, Meera Rajput also applies Orange Peel Pack on her skin, which works to enhance her complexion.