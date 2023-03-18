Search icon
Chaitra Navratri 2023: List of colours to wear during the 9 days of Navratri

All nine days of the Chaitra Navratri are dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga or Goddess Shakti.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

The nine-day celebration will commence on March 22 this year. During Chaitra Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga will be worshiped with rituals. Durga, the goddess of Navratri, symbolises Shakti, or feminine energy. According to the mythology surrounding the birth of Goddess Durga, the Mother Goddess combines the abilities of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva). 

All nine days of the Chaitra Navratri are dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga or Goddess Shakti - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. 

Chaitra Navratri Dates and Colour

March 22 - Ghatasthapana, Royal Blue

March 23 - Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Yellow

March 24 - Maa Chandraghanta Puja, Green

March 25 - Lakshmi Panchami Puja, Grey

March 26 - Skanda Sashti, Orange

March 27 - Maa Katyayani Puja, White

March 28 - Maha Saptami, Red

March 29 - Durga Ashtami or Mahagauri Puja, Blue

March 30 - Rama Navami, Pink

