Chaitra Navratri 2023: List of colours to wear during the 9 days of Navratri

The nine-day celebration will commence on March 22 this year. During Chaitra Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga will be worshiped with rituals. Durga, the goddess of Navratri, symbolises Shakti, or feminine energy. According to the mythology surrounding the birth of Goddess Durga, the Mother Goddess combines the abilities of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva).
All nine days of the Chaitra Navratri are dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga or Goddess Shakti - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.
Chaitra Navratri Dates and Colour
March 22 - Ghatasthapana, Royal Blue
March 23 - Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Yellow
March 24 - Maa Chandraghanta Puja, Green
March 25 - Lakshmi Panchami Puja, Grey
March 26 - Skanda Sashti, Orange
March 27 - Maa Katyayani Puja, White
March 28 - Maha Saptami, Red
March 29 - Durga Ashtami or Mahagauri Puja, Blue
March 30 - Rama Navami, Pink