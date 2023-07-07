Butter garlic naan, paratha, roti, Amritsari kulcha named as best flatbread in the world

Indian flatbreads have gained recognition on the global stage, as evidenced by the recent list released by Taste Atlas, an online food guide. This ranking, unveiled on July 6, 2023, highlights the best flatbreads from around the world. Several Indian flatbreads have secured positions within the top 50, showcasing their popularity and culinary excellence.

"Flatbreads have been enjoyed across different cultures for centuries, with each region adding its own distinct flavours and techniques to this culinary creation. While determining the absolute best flatbread would be an impossible task for anyone, we've turned to mathematics and counted your votes - as we always do," read the caption to the post.

In the top five alone, two Indian entries were featured prominently. Butter garlic naan claimed the impressive second spot, while naan, in general, secured the fifth position. Taking the top spot was Roti Canai, a Malaysian crispy bread with multiple layers that is believed to have Indian origins.

Continuing down the list, other Indian breads such as paratha, Amritsari kulcha, and the simple roti were recognized for their exceptional taste and texture. Aloo paratha, roomali roti, Kashmiri naan, and aloo naan also garnered mentions among the top 50.

Alongside Indian flatbreads, international breads like lavash, pita bread, Focaccia, and tortilla enjoyed popularity among the rankings. This demonstrates the diverse range of flatbreads across different cuisines worldwide.

Overall, Indian flatbreads have left a lasting impression on the global culinary scene, with their distinctive flavors and versatility making them beloved by people around the world.

Also read: Study reveals food choices key to tackling global warming