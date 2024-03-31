Twitter
IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan shine as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

April 2024 festival calendar: When is Eid al-Fitr, Baisakhi, Ram Navami, and more? Check full list here

Man books auto for Rs 62, receives Rs 7.66 crore bill, then Uber does this...

Watch: MS Dhoni's adorable gesture for disabled fan wins internet, video goes viral

Lifestyle

April 2024 festival calendar: When is Eid al-Fitr, Baisakhi, Ram Navami, and more? Check full list here

Let's have a look at the list of festivals in April as the month is about to start.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 06:06 PM IST

As we embark on a new financial year, tax professionals are met with a dynamic month ahead. April unfolds with a plethora of holidays and observances, each carrying its own cultural, historical, or religious significance. From commemorating state formations to honoring maritime contributions and celebrating religious festivals, the month offers a rich tapestry of events. In this article, we delve into the diverse landscape of April, exploring its implications for tax professionals and the importance of strategic planning amidst the festivities.

Let's have a look at the list of festivals in April as the month is about to start.

1st April 2024:

Orissa Day: Commemorating the formation of Odisha state in 1936.
April Fools' Day: Known for pranks and hoaxes.

5th April 2024:

National Maritime Day: Honoring seafarers' contributions to India's economy.

7th April 2024:

World Health Day: A global health awareness initiative.

9th April 2024:

Chaitra Navratri: Marking the Hindu New Year.
Ugadi: Celebrating the New Year in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa.
Eid Ul Fitra: A significant festival in Islam.
Gudi Padwa: The lunisolar New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus.

12th April 2024:

Equal Pay Day: Highlighting gender pay disparities.

13th April 2024:

Baisakhi: A harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and Northern India.
Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Remembering a tragic event in Indian history.

14th April 2024:

BR Ambedkar Remembrance Day: Honoring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth.

17th April 2024:

Ram Navami: Celebrating the birth of Lord Rama.

18th April 2024:

World Heritage Day: Focusing on heritage site preservation.

21st April 2024:

Mahavir Jayanti: Commemorating the birth of Mahavira in Jainism.

22nd April 2024:

World Earth Day: Promoting environmental protection.

23rd April 2024:

Hanuman Jayanti: Celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman.

26th April 2024:

World Intellectual Property Day: Recognizing the importance of intellectual property rights.

30th April 2024:

Ayushman Bharat Diwas: Commemorating the healthcare initiative by the Indian government.

 

 

 

