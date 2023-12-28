Headlines

Anil Ambani’s wife pens heartfelt note for ‘Pappa’, shares rare family picture

As the Ambani family marks the birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, Anil Ambani’s wife has shared a heartfelt note for him. In the X post, Tina Ambani has lauded Dhirubhai Ambani’s humble nature, vision and versatile approach.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Ambani family.
Dhirubhai Ambani, one of richest Indian industrialists till date, would have turned 92 on December 28. Founder of Reliance Industries, Dhirubhai Ambani is the founder of Reliance Industries which is currently the most valuable company in the country with a market cap of more than Rs 1745000 crore under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani. As the Ambani family marks the birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, Anil Ambani’s wife has shared a heartfelt note for him. In the X post, Tina Ambani has lauded Dhirubhai Ambani’s humble nature, vision and versatile approach.
 
“Pappa, from the worksite to the boardroom, from home to the public domain, you taught each one of us to be confident while always being ready to learn; candid and forthright while staying humble, future-ready while remaining rooted. You weren't just a wonderful father but the greatest teacher we will ever have. And your lessons continue to guide us all. Happy birthday. And thank you” Tina Ambani wrote in post of on social media platform.
 
Along with a caption, Tina Ambani also shared a rare image from her marriage with Anil Ambani. In the image, the Anil Ambani can be seen with Tina Ambani, Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokila Ambani. Anil Ambani is the younger son of Dhirubhai Ambani and he married Tina Ambani in 1991. Anil Ambani was once the richest man in the country but over the years his net worth plunged and he filed for bankruptcy in 2020.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

