5 famous conspiracy theories that will blow your mind

Those, who have a knack for imagination and storytelling might get attracted to conspiracy theories naturally. All over the world, there are so many conspiracy theories around the world on various issues and some are extremely believable. While others are found to be hollow theories. If you are one of those who loves to read conspiracy theories, this article will make your day.

5 most famous conspiracy theories of recent history

Bermuda triangle

The Bermuda Triangle is one of the most famous and most talked about topics. Not one, not two, many conspiracy theories revolve around the 'Devil's Triangle'. Over time many ships and aircraft have been reported to have mysteriously gone missing while passing the Bermuda Triangle, an area of the South Atlantic bounded by Miami, Florida; San Juan, Puerto Tico; and the island of Bermuda.

Some believe it is the doorway to a new dimension, some even say that the magnetic force at this point pulls anything, and some even believe that aliens are behind these mysterious disappearances. Many experts have also said that these disappearances were mere accidents and that there is nothing unusual about the Bermuda Triangle.

Area 51

Many believe that Area 51 in the United States is a hub for alien activities. A lot of people even talk of spotting UFOs and experiencing things that are out worldly. In 2017, The Pentagon said that the government does not intend to do anything to create a threat to our aerospace. The exact work done at Area 51 is still a complete mystery.

9/11 was an inside job

The horrific images come to mind when we recall the brutal attack on New York's Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. The attack killed nearly 3,000 people and thousands were left injured. The entire Twin tower immersed into the ground within seconds as two planes hit the Twin Towers. There have been many conspiracy theories around 9/11 attack.

One of the most prevalent theories is that the administration of President George W. Bush was behind the attack or at least was aware of it. Many conspiracy theories branch out from 9/11 but the core theory remains that it was an inside job because the way the Twin Tower collapsed was only possible with controlled demolitions.

Princess Diana death

We all are aware that Princess Diana died in a car accident that happened in a Paris highway tunnel. There are many photos and video confirming the accident. But many believe that the royal family was behind the accident and that Diana was actually murdered intentionally. Some even say that she was alive even after the accident and was assassinated later.

These allegations were actually examined by British intelligence agencies but were found baseless. At Diana's inquest said, "The conspiracy theory advanced by Mohamed Al Fayed has been minutely examined and shown to be without any substance."

Fake moon landing

One of the most bizarre and almost laughable conspiracy theories is that NASA's astronaut, Neil Armstrong never actually landed on the moon and that the photos and videos are edited.

The conspiracy is described in a 1976 self-published book, "We Never Went to the Moon: America's Thirty Billion Dollar Swindle." This hoax was believed by many people for a long time but there are many proofs that the 1969 moon landing was in fact very much real.