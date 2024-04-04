Twitter
Lifestyle

5 calming destinations India to satisfy your wanderlust in April 2024

Check out these beautiful places in India to visit in April for a calming vacation.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 11:06 PM IST

As April unfolds its warm embrace across India, it's the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature. From snow-capped mountains to lush green valleys, India offers a plethora of calming destinations to satisfy your wanderlust. Here are five serene escapes awaiting your exploration:

Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir: Nestled amidst the mighty Himalayas, Leh-Ladakh is a haven for adventure enthusiasts and peace seekers alike. April marks the beginning of the tourist season, with clear skies and moderate temperatures making it ideal for exploring the breathtaking landscapes, pristine lakes like Pangong and Tso Moriri, and ancient monasteries that dot the region.

Coorg, Karnataka: Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg is renowned for its verdant coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls. April brings pleasant weather, making it perfect for leisurely walks through the lush forests, sipping freshly brewed coffee, and rejuvenating amidst the tranquility of nature.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Situated on the banks of the holy Ganges River, Rishikesh is not only a spiritual hub but also a haven for yoga enthusiasts and adventure seekers. In April, the weather is mild, offering an ideal setting for practicing yoga by the river, meditating amidst the serene surroundings, and indulging in thrilling activities like river rafting and bungee jumping.

Munnar, Kerala: With its rolling hills, tea gardens, and cool climate, Munnar is a picture-perfect destination for those seeking solace in nature's lap. April marks the blooming season of Neelakurinji flowers, which carpet the hills in vibrant shades of blue, creating a mesmerizing sight. Visitors can also explore the Eravikulam National Park, enjoy scenic drives, and indulge in Ayurvedic treatments to rejuvenate mind, body, and soul.

Andaman Islands, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: If you're yearning for a tropical escape, look no further than the Andaman Islands. With its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and coral reefs teeming with marine life, it's a paradise for beach lovers and water sports enthusiasts. April offers favorable weather conditions for snorkeling, scuba diving, and island hopping, allowing you to immerse yourself in the serene beauty of the archipelago.

