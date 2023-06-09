10 less-known facts about Harry Potter that every Potterhead needs to know

One of the biggest fantasy series ever, Harry Potter features a vast cast, intricate backstories, and magical lore that dates back hundreds of years. With the addition of spin-offs like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, J.K. Rowling's immersive world for Harry Potter has grown even more.

Nobody can disagree that "Harry Potter" is a cultural phenomenon, whether they are die-hard fans or Muggles who have only seen the films.

From how J.K. Rowling named her characters to how technology brought the films to life, discover 20 fascinating facts about the contentious author's magical series by continuing to read.

There has always been a lot of incorrect information about Harry Potter floating around, leading to many fans believing it. Sometimes, even the media started to present these lies as proven facts!

The Harry Potter myths that we Potterheads have fallen for over the years are listed here. Some are completely absurd, while others are rather simple to fall for. But one thing is certain—they are all completely untrue!

10 less-known facts about Harry Potter:

1. J.K. Rowling originally planned to give Fred Weasley a love interest named Mafalda, but she ultimately decided against it.

2. The character of Hermione Granger was inspired by a young J.K. Rowling herself. Rowling has stated that she sees a lot of herself in Hermione's studious and bookish nature.

3. Moaning Myrtle, the ghost who haunts the girls' bathroom at Hogwarts, was named after one of Rowling's real-life acquaintances.

4. The name "Hogwarts" is derived from the word "hogwort," which is an old English term for a plant believed to have magical properties.

5. The character of Rubeus Hagrid was based on a bouncer that J.K. Rowling once encountered in a bar.

6. J.K. Rowling revealed that Dumbledore is gay during a Q&A session with fans. She mentioned that Dumbledore had fallen in love with the dark wizard Grindelwald.

7. The Hogwarts Express, the iconic train that takes students to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is actually based on a real train called the Jacobite Steam Train in Scotland.

8. The character of Severus Snape was not originally intended to be a double agent. Rowling decided to reveal his true allegiance while writing the later books in the series.

9. J.K. Rowling considered killing off Arthur Weasley during the Battle of Hogwarts, but ultimately decided against it.

10. The Mirror of Erised, which shows a person their deepest desires, has the inscription "Erised stra ehru oyt ube cafru oyt on wohsi" on its frame. When read backward, it says, "I show not your face but your heart's desire."