Oil exploration to expand in Rajasthan’s Thar

Rajasthan is soon going to witness oil and gas exploration activities in new areas of Barmer and Jaisalmer. Vedanta has won exploration licenses for 41 of the 55 oil and gas blocks auctioned in the first round of the open acreage licensing policy. The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) announced the results on Tuesday.

The Barmer-Sanchore basin after the huge find of oil and gas reserves over the last nine years now has started to peak in terms of revenue generation for the state government. In addition to being one of the areas contributing most to the domestic production of the country, the Barmer district is now a pioneer in terms of per capital income. The success achieved in Barmer’s oil fields has established Rajasthan on the world oil and gas map.

The state has received more than $ 5.30 billion in revenues from oil production, so far. Vedanta - Cairn has invested nine billion dollars in the last 9 years in the Barmer Basin.

In 2005, India’s largest ground oil reservoir was discovered in Barmer. The name of this oil field is Mangla. So far, 38 oil and gas blocks have been discovered in the Barmer-Sanchor basin. On August 29, 2009, the then Prime Minister opened the valve and started the first barrel of oil production from Thar. “Presently oil production is in the range of over one lakh sixty thousand barrels every day,” a Vendanta-Cairn official said.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources said, “We are happy with the allotment of the new blocks after the first round of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP). We are an energy deficient country and policies like OALP will help reduce country’s import dependence for oil from around 80% now to 67% by 2022, in line with PM’s vision.” Cairn has got 11 oil blocks in Rajasthan. Of these, ten blocks are located in Barmer and one is located in Jaisalmer.