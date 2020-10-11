What happened between Khaleel and Tewatia? Netizens want to know about the last over tiff
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw the latter win by 5 wickets, courtesy, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag's 6th wicket successful run chase.
Netizens want to know what happened between Khaleel and Tewatia , Twitter
Written By
Edited By
Karen Noronha
Source
DNA webdesk
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw the latter win by 5 wickets, courtesy, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag's 6th wicket successful run chase.
While the win was entertaining, the last over saw some bad blood between Tewatia and Khaleel Ahmed.
Something was said during the final over and Warner had to step in and calm Tewatia down. Khaleel then made peace as well with an arm around his shoulder.
However, netizens who do not know what went down and what was spoken what to know about it. They even blamed Khaleel for his lack of sportsmanship.
#RRvSRH Khaleel beware of Tewatia . pic.twitter.com/NPQMC42uPoOctober 11, 2020
Shame khaleel show your Attitude with ball pic.twitter.com/qv1xt3NCiw— NaresH (@NaresH___Chinna) October 11, 2020
Tewatia was not happy with khaleel #SRHvsRR #SRH pic.twitter.com/sfMuXzM4EvOctober 11, 2020
Khaleel was good today but shouldn't have used bad language— Mani #OrangeArmy (@IMBhUviAn) October 11, 2020
Now what happened there between Khaleel and Tewatia....
Why they were fighting at end ???
@Plumb_infront @cricketgyani_an— Kirtik Mitra (@Kirtik_Mitra) October 11, 2020
Tewatia looked ready for physical fight with Khaleel lol— Divyanshu (@MSDivyanshu) October 11, 2020
Sore looser Khaleel Ahmed @SunRisers— (@akku1201) October 11, 2020
SRH will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 13, while RR will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 14.