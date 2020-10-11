Trending#

What happened between Khaleel and Tewatia? Netizens want to know about the last over tiff

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw the latter win by 5 wickets, courtesy, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag's 6th wicket successful run chase.


Netizens want to know what happened between Khaleel and Tewatia

Netizens want to know what happened between Khaleel and Tewatia

Karen Noronha

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 11, 2020, 08:11 PM IST

While the win was entertaining, the last over saw some bad blood between Tewatia and Khaleel Ahmed. 

Something was said during the final over and Warner had to step in and calm Tewatia down. Khaleel then made peace as well with an arm around his shoulder. 

However, netizens who do not know what went down and what was spoken what to know about it. They even blamed Khaleel for his lack of sportsmanship.

SRH will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 13, while RR will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 14.