WATCH - Yashasvi Jaiswal greeting MS Dhoni with folded hands is winning the internet

Highly-rated youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) during their much-anticipated clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (September 22). Even though Yashasvi did not have the best of debuts but the youngster won the internet and millions of hearts with his simple yet humble gesture towards MS Dhoni.

Ahead of the toss, the 18-year-old was seen having a chat with the CSK skipper as the youngster greeted Dhoni with folded hands as a hit of respect.

The clip of Jaiswal's humble gesture towards Mahi soon went absolutely viral on social media as fans lauded the debutant.

THIS IS HOW FANS REACTED:

As for the clash, it is match No.4 of IPL 2020 and will be the first match in Sharjah - the third venue for this IPL. CSK's top run-scorer in the last game against Mumbai Indians (MI) misses out as he is not a 100% fit. Ruturaj Gaikwad makes his IPL debut.

As for Jos Buttler, he has been with the RR squad but has to go through a mandatory quarantine of six days unlike the other England and Australia cricketers.

As far as Ben Stokes is concerned, the England all-rounder is still with his family back in New Zealand to support his ailing father. There is no official word on his arrival, however, Royals are hopeful of getting him in the squad after the first couple of weeks