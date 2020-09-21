'Where was he all this time': Netizens enjoy RCB's Devdutt Padikkal's smashes against SRH
Young batsman Devdutt Padikkal made his IPL debut after being chosen in the playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for their first clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The 20-year-old has opened with Australian star Aaron Finch as SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first.
The youngster has scored 56 runs in 42 balls and has smashed eight fours. Seeing his smashing performance, this is how netizens have reacted:
Had heard a lot of good stuff about #DevduttPadikkal before the start of this game. This young man is lighting it up here, looks technically very very sound. Great purchase for @RCBTweets! #RCBvSRH— Harmandeep Singh (@Harmandeep1619) September 21, 2020
Where was he all this time #DevduttPadikkal @RCBTweetsSeptember 21, 2020
IPL debut. 20 years old. And the guy looks so relaxed! #DevduttPadikkal#RCBVsSRH— Navneeth Krishna (@navkrish55) September 21, 2020
Devdutt Padikkal what an exciting talent to watch. Hitting the ball so well.. Something good on radar for him in this season.#devduttpadikkal #RCB #RCBvSRH #SRHvsRCB #SRH @RCBTweets @IPL @BCCI @devdpd07 pic.twitter.com/Pp2Na7xQoH— Mayank Soni (@ms81097) September 21, 2020
#DevduttPadikkal... The way he's playing, can't believe it's his first ever #IPL game! Awesome #SRHvsRCB #RCBVsSRH #IPL2020— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) September 21, 2020
In the last one year, Devdutt has scored more than 1000 runs in domestic cricket. He helped Karnataka win the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. Devdutt scored 609 runs in just 11 matches which included two centuries and five half-centuries.
As for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the batsman scored 548 runs in 12 matches. His strike rate is above 178 while the average is above 64. In this tournament, he scored a century and five half-centuries.