'Where was he all this time': Netizens enjoy RCB's Devdutt Padikkal's smashes against SRH

Young batsman Devdutt Padikkal made his IPL debut after being chosen in the playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for their first clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 20-year-old has opened with Australian star Aaron Finch as SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The youngster has scored 56 runs in 42 balls and has smashed eight fours. Seeing his smashing performance, this is how netizens have reacted:

Had heard a lot of good stuff about #DevduttPadikkal before the start of this game. This young man is lighting it up here, looks technically very very sound. Great purchase for @RCBTweets! #RCBvSRH — Harmandeep Singh (@Harmandeep1619) September 21, 2020

In the last one year, Devdutt has scored more than 1000 runs in domestic cricket. He helped Karnataka win the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. Devdutt scored 609 runs in just 11 matches which included two centuries and five half-centuries.

As for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the batsman scored 548 runs in 12 matches. His strike rate is above 178 while the average is above 64. In this tournament, he scored a century and five half-centuries.