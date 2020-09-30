Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 13th Match, IPL 2020 Dubai Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have won only one out of their three games played so far and they will be aiming to break their inconsistency when they clash at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here are the live streaming details of the match and where you can watch on TV and on mobile applications.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will be determined to overcome their inconsistency in IPL 2020 and maintain a winning momentum in the second week of the tournament. Kings XI Punjab threw away the advantage by losing two wickets in two balls of the final over to suffer defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals. In the next game, they put on a sparkling performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore with KL Rahul scoring a century. However, against Rajasthan Royals, they were undone by some fantastic batting from Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia as Rajasthan Royals achieved the highest successful chase in IPL history.

Mumbai Indians, the four-time and defending champions of the IPL, have also been inconsistent. Poor fielding let them down against Chennai Super Kings while they displayed their class against Kolkata Knight Riders. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they were boosted by a fantastic knock of 99 by Ishan Kishan and a 20-ball fifty from Kieron Pollard but they just fell short in the Super Over as AB de Villiers held his nerve.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have clashed 24 times in the IPL, with Rohit Sharma’s team having a 13-11 advantage in head-to-head clashes against Kings XI Punjab. In the last five encounters stretching back to 2017, Mumbai Indians have won three and lost two.

Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be played on October 1 and it will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?

IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timings of the match?

The night matches will be held at 7:30 PM IST while the day matches will be held at 3:30 PM IST. So, the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match will begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Squads of Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson