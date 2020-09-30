IPL 2020 â€“ Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians aim to overcome heartbreak and inconsistency

There is nothing similar between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians when it comes to the IPL. Mumbai Indians are the four-time champions while Kings XI Punjab have just made it to the knock-out stages twice in 12 years of the IPL. Yet, in IPL 2020, their journeys have been eerily similar in more ways than one. Losing from a winning position – check. Thumping win – check. Losing in the Super Over – triple check. Both Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have suffered this fate in all the three games. Mumbai Indians’ sloppy fielding allowed Chennai Super Kings to win while Kings XI Punjab lost two wickets in two balls to lose in the Super Over.

A thumping win for Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively seemed to have gotten their campaign back on track. However, Mumbai Indians’ Super Over loss to Virat Kohli’s RCB, compounded with Kings XI Punjab’ unreal loss to Rajasthan Royals thanks to a miraculous knock from Rahul Tewatia.

Both those losses have put the plans of Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab back to square one. The batting and bowling of both sides has depth but they are also plagued by inconsistency. Kings XI Punjab’s spinners have delivered while Mumbai Indians’ pace department, especially Jasprit Bumrah has struggled for rhythm. The Bumrah against Kolkata Knight Riders went missing against Royal Challengers Bangalore but that was probably due to the class of AB de Villiers. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are aware that one more slip-up could dent their IPL 2020 campaign seriously.

Team News

Mumbai Indians received a big boost when Ishan Kishan was included in the side in place of Saurabh Tiwary and he made a massive impact with a brilliant 99. The rest of the line-up remains the same. For Kings XI Punjab, Sheldon Cottrell had a terrible day against Rajasthan Royals. He might be replaced with Mujeeb Ur Rahman as spin continues to make an impact in the UAE in IPL 2020.

Probable Playing 11s

Kings XI Punjab - Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell/Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mumbai Indians - Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Match details

Match: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Date and Time: 01st October, 7:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed stadium, Abu Dhabi

Statistics

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have played each other 24 times in the IPL, with Rohit Sharma’s team holding a 13-11 advantage against KL Rahul’s side. In the last five encounters between the two teams, Mumbai Indians have a slight 3-2 advantage against Kings XI Punjab.