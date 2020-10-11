IPL 2020: Tewatia's smashes, Parag's dance lead Rajasthan to 5 wicket win over Hyderabad

Young-guns Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag brought the game back into the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they won by 5 wickets over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 158 runs from their allotted 20 overs against Rajasthan in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Manish Pandey played a knock of 54 runs while David Warner scored 48 in the match as SRH managed to put a decent score on the board.

After opting to bat first, SRH got off to a slow start as openers Warner and Jony Bairstow played cautiously in the initial overs. The team was on 13/0 after the completion of four overs.

In the next over, Bairstow struck a brilliant six to Kartik Tyagi but on the very next delivery, the batman was caught by Sanju Samson. Bairstow scored 16 runs from 19 balls.

Manish Pandey then came out to bat and took the side over the 50-run mark, along with Warner. Both smashed regular boundaries and sixes to Rajasthan Royals bowlers, forming a partnership of 73 runs.

The partnership was brought to an end by Jofra Archer, in the 15th over, as he picked the wicket of Warner, who fell two runs short from his half-century.

Warner's dismissal brought Kane Williamson out on the field. Pandey completed his half-century in the 17th over but in the next over, he was sent back to the pavilion by Jaydev Unadkat.

Williamson hit two sixes to Archer in the 19th over as the bowler conceded 19 runs in the over. Priyam Garg and Williamson then scored 16 runs in the last over as SRH set a target of 159 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

SRH, however, came in and started off with a bang as RR's top three overseas players - Ben Stokes (5), Jos Buttler (16) and Steve Smith (5) - departed cheaply. It was all on Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa to take the match ahead.

However, the two could not add much and Uthappa was Rashid Khan's first victim. There was a big shout for lbw and the finger went up. Uthappa, who was unhappy with the decision decided to challenge the call. It was a fair delivery and there was no bat which was confirmed by UltraEdge.

Soon after his dismissal, Samson, who scored 26 off 25 balls could not make a big impact and Rashid Khan got his second man.

Now, RR had two fresh batsmen - Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag - at the crease and the two started slow and the match going in the hands of SRH was visible. However, the two made sure to do their job.

What a turnaround again from Tewatia as he proved his feat early in the tournament. He did not even spare Rashid as he smashed a hat-trick of fours in an over.

Riyan Parag was equally impressive, and SRH will look back on the dropped catch from Priyam Garg when he was on just 7. He went on and showcased his potential in a sensational 85 run-stand for the sixth wicket after all their stars were back in the hut.

The game also saw a heated talk between Tewatia and Khaleel in the final over. Warner steps in tries to calm Tewatia down. Khaleel Ahmed then makes peace as well with an arm around his shoulder.

And when two runs were needed off two balls, Parag smashed a six, took off his helmet and danced in celebration.

(Inputs from ANI)