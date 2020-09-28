IPL 2020: RCB clinch thrilling Super Over win vs Mumbai Indians

AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Kohli, RCB, MI, RCB vs MI, RCB v MI, IPL 2020, Super over, RCB super over win, Ishan Kishan, Pollard,

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in an electrifying super over thriller in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier Leauge (IPL) on Monday (September 28). With this win, RCB registered their second win of the IPL 2020.

In the Super Over, Mumbai Indians managed to post 7 runs with the loss of 1 wicket by the duo of Kohli and de Villiers chased that down with ease to register a crucial win for RCB at the Dubai International Stadium.

Earlier in the day, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and welcomed Virat Kohli's RCB to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium.

Openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal got RCB off to a flyer as they added 59 in the first six overs of the match.

But Kohli was soon called into action after Trent Boult dismissed Finch for 52 with excellent delivery.

However, the RCB skipper once again looked unsure with his shots and failed to find his feet during his 11-ball stay as he departed after scoring just 3 runs.

It was then the game changed on its head as de Villiers formed an excellent partnership with Padikkal as runs started flowing in.

During this, AB turned unplayable and completed his 23-ball half-century on the night. However, the South African legend managed to do that in Hollywood style as he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a gigantic six to bring up his 50.

On the back of AB and Padikkal's classy 54, RCB managed to hoist a huge total of 201/3 from their 20 overs.

In chase of a target score of 202, Mumbai got off to an awful start as skipper Rohit Sharma departed early for just 8 runs as Washington Sunder struck for RCB.

Isuru Udana then marked his debut with the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, who departed for a duck. Yuzvendra Chahal was next to bag a wicket as he dismissed Quinton de Kock for 14, reducing MI to 39/4.

Hardik Pandya didn't have the best of games either as he also gave up his wicket to the other RCB debutant, Adam Zampa.

However, young batter Ishan Kishan formed an explosive partnership with Kieran Pollard to propel Mumbai back on the target chase.

Ishan, who was named into the MI side as Saurabh Tiwary's replacement, bagged a 39-ball half-century and played some exquisite shots on his way. His partner Pollard also brought up his 20-ball 50 next as MI went into the final over of the game needing 19 runs to win.

Krishna's fighting innings came to an end with RCB just 5 runs away from victory as Udana dismissed the Indian batter on 99. However, Pollard (60*) squeezed out a boundary off the final ball of the over to send the match into a super over.