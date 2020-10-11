IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap latest update: KKR, RCB in top 4, KXIP effectively out of playoffs

October 10 saw Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) losing a winnings match by 2 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the other hand, had an emphatic 37-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the Indian Premier League (IPL) double-header clash.

If one has to describe KXIP's 2 run loss, it will be by millimetres. Where a six could get the game into Super Over, the four got KKR the two-run win at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. They restricted KKR to 164 and even got a good start with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal smashing half-centuries.

As for Royal Challengers Bangalore, this was their biggest ever win over CSK in the history of the IPL as well. In chase of a target score of 170 runs, CSK got off to a very sluggish start on the night as both openers failed to get going from the first ball.

After the two clashes, Delhi Capitals (DC) continue to remain at the top of the IPL 2020 points table following their commendable 46-run win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. RR will have to win six out of their remaining eight games if they have to have any chance of qualifying for the play-offs.

KKR's win keeps them firmly in the mix for the playoffs while Kings XI Punjab's loss effectively rules them out of the play-off race although mathematically, they can still make it. The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore was massive as the loss for either team could hurt their playoff chances and currently, the ones to suffer is the Chennai franchise.

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points 1 DC 6 5 1 10 2 MI 6 4 2 8 3 KKR 6 4 2 8 4 RCB 6 4 2 8 5 SRH 6 3 3 6 6 CSK 7 2 5 4 7 RR 6 2 4 4 8 KXIP 7 1 6 2

Purple and Orange Cap holders

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals dominates the stand when it comes to highest wicket-takers as he has 15 wickets to his name. His 3/35 against RR has increased his tally of wickets and the gap with Jasprit Bumrah (11 wickets) in the race for the Purple Cap. Mohammad Shami now has 10 wickets to his name and is back in top 5 table in the highest-wicket taker's list.

The race for the Orange Cap remains the same as KXIP's KL Rahul leads with 387 runs and is followed by teammate and friend Mayank Agarwal with 337 runs. Faf du Plessis is third with 307 runs.