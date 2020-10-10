IPL 2020: RCB registers 37-run win over CSK in emphatic style

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cruised to a 37-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020 clash on Saturday (October 10). This was also RCB's biggest ever win over CSK in the history of the IPL as well.

In chase of a target score of 170 runs, CSK got off to a very sluggish start on the night as both openers failed to get going from the first ball.

Washington Sundar drew first blood for RCB as he dismissed both Faf du Plessis (8) and Shane Watson (14) early on, reducing CSK to 25/2. Jagadeesan and Ambati Rayudu then formed a decent partnership and slowly tried to bring CSK back into the game.

However, this partnership soon came to an end after Chris Morris managed to pull off an excellent direct hit to dismiss Jagadeesan (33). Skipper MS Dhoni walked in next to bat but only managed to score just 10 runs before Yuzvendra Chahal bagged his wicket.

Sam Curran (0), Ravindra Jadeja (7) and Dwayne Bravo (7) never really got going as well and ended up throwing away their wickets cheaply.

Rayudu played a fighting knock of 42 runs but Udana cleaned up his wicket with an excellent yorker.

Deepak Chahar (5*) and Shardul Thakur (1*) stayed unbeaten in the end as CSK finished on 132/8 from their 20 overs.

Earlier in the day, RCB won the toss and opted to bat first.

After witnessing a poor start, Kohli and Shivam Dube scored 14 runs in the 17th and 19th over respectively. In the 18th over, Kohli wreaked havoc and smashed 24 runs. Kohli started the final over by skipping across the stumps and flicking the ball behind square leg for four. Running between the wickets was at best as Kohli and Dube ran four doubles in the final over.

After opting to bat first, RCB got off to a bad start with opener Aaron Finch back in the dugout in the third over. Skipper Virat Kohli then joined Devdutt Padikkal and duo build a 54-run stand to revamp the innings. Padikkal played beautiful shots but scored runs at a run a ball.

Shardul Thakur ended Padikkal's stint at the crease in the 11th over. Three balls later Shardul scalped AB de Villiers wicket to dent RCB's hopes. Washington Sundar, who was promoted up the order, failed to leave a mark and edged the ball behind to MS Dhoni as RCB got reduced to 93/4 in the 15th over.

Meanwhile, Kohli played cautiously and smashed his 38th half-century in IPL as RCB accelerated in the death overs. Shivam Dube too joined the party and smashed the much-needed boundaries.

For CSK, Shardul picked two while Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar scalped a wicket each.