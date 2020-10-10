IPL 2020: KXIP lose by millimetres as KKR win by 2 runs

If one has to describe Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) 2 run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) it will be by millimetres. Where a six could get the game into Super Over, the four got KKR the two-run win at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After opting to bat first, KKR did not have a good start as they lost two early wickets. Opener Rahul Tripathi (4) was sent back to the pavilion by pacer Mohammed Shami in the third over while Nitish Rana (2) failed to contribute to the scoreboard.

In the fourth over, a big mix-up between Gill and Rana costed KKR in their second wicket. Both were caught at the same end of the crease.

Eoin Morgan joined Gill in the middle and had a 49-run partnership for the third wicket. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi scalped the third wicket for Punjab. Morgan (24) was trying to go over the short boundary but he was caught at long-on by Glenn Maxwell.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and Gill played furiously and added a quick partnership of 82-run from 51 balls. Meanwhile, Gill amassed his sixth IPL half-century.

Gill fell short of his crease while converting a single to two runs in the 18th over. He played a knock of 57 runs.

Andre Russell departed after scoring five runs. In pursuit of two runs, Karthik fell short of his crease and was run-out on the last ball of the innings. He played a knock of 58 runs off 29 balls including two sixes and eight fours.

For Punjab, Shami, Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh scalped one wicket each. Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders post 164/6 (Shubman Gill 57, Dinesh Karthik 58, Arshdeep Singh 1-25) against Kings XI Punjab.

In the second innings, KXIP skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 115 runs partnership.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal made sure to go smashing as they side needed a win desperately. However, Mayank departed after scoring 56, while Rahul was bowled for 74.

Their departure changed the whole momentum of the game. With 20 needed off the final 2, Prasidh Krishna displayed his death bowling skills and bowled a masterful penultimate over which yielded 6 runs and plucked out both the aforementioned batters.

Nicholas Pooran could have been more effective if only he had not given away his wicket after scoring 16 off 10 balls. The young and inexperienced Simran Singh too consumed three successive dots which KXIP could have used to get the runs on the board. He was then sent back after scoring just four.

The game also saw a thrilling end as Glenn Maxwell hit the ball high that one could not know if it was a four or a six. While KXIP needed six to take the game into Super Over, camera angles showed that the ball landed just inside the boundary hoardings.

KKR won the clash by 2 runs. Sunil Narine scalped two while Prasidh Krishna took three.

The fewest winning margin for KKR (by runs)

2 runs vs KXIP Abu Dhabi 2020 *

2 runs vs RCB Sharjah 2014

5 runs vs RCB Kolkata 2008

As of now, KXIP need something magical if they want to finish in the top four. KKR, on the other hand, are scraping these come-from-behind victories and have done it two in a row now.

(Inputs from ANI)