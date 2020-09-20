Headlines

IPL 2020: Netizens impressed with Mohammad Shami as he rattles Delhi's top-order

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - on winning the toss - elected to field and sure they did let Delhi Capitals (DC) top-order settle down as Mohammad Shami went all guns blazing.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 09:43 PM IST

In the second clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Shami rattled Delhi's top-order giving Punjab the required relief.

Shami first sent Delhi's young gun Prithvi Shaw with the help Chris Jordan who took the perfect catch. The Indian speedster then sent West Indian slogger Shimron Hetmyer and later on Shami bagged his third being Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer. 

Best IPL figures for Mohd Shami:

3/15 vs DC Dubai 2020*

3/21 vs MI Mumbai WS 2019

2/17 vs CSK Mohali 2019

Shami ended his four overs with three wickets while giving only 15 runs. Here's how netizens reacted to Shami's spell: 

As for the match, it was absolute carnage in the last few overs all thanks to Marcus Stoinis who scored his quick half-century in 21 balls. Punjab need 158 runs to win the match. 

