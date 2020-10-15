IPL 2020: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle's class-oozing knocks guide KXIP to win over RCB

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) registered an emphatic 8-wicket win in the IPL 2020 over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday (October 15). With this victory, KXIP have now bagged their second win of the tournament, both coming against Virat Kohli's side.

In chase of a respectable total of 172 runs, openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal give an excellent start to KXIP.

They formed a formidable stand at the start and knitted together a 78-run stand for the first wicket. Mayank was particularly the aggressor as he kept applying pressure on the RCB bowlers with his power hitting.

However, that came to an end after Yuvendra Chahal was brought into the attack and the spinner knocked out Agarwal's bails with a wonderfully deceiving delivery and sent him back to the dressing room for 45.

Chris Gayle joined the KXIP skipper and propelled Punjab towards victory. The pair played some exquisite shots on their way to their individual half-centuries on the night.

While KL Rahul bagged his fifty off 37 balls, the "Universe Boss" secured his off 36 deliveries.

The match went down to the wire after KXIP lost Gayle (53) in the final over of the match, with just 1-run needed from the last delivery of the match. However, Nicholas Pooran came in and fished the game off with a sixer to guide KXIP to an 8-wicket win with Rahul staying unbeaten on 61 runs.

After opting to bat first, RCB got off to a good start as openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch struck regular boundaries. The duo formed a 38-run partnership before Arshdeep Singh got hold of Padikkal (18) in the fifth over. Soon after that, Finch (20) too was sent back to the pavilion by Murugan Ashwin.

Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar then took the field but their partnership did not last long as the latter was dismissed by Ashwin in the 11th over. Shivam Dube was the next batsman and he, along with Kohli, took the team over the 100-run mark.

Dube scored 23 runs before Chris Jordan got hold of him in the 16th over and the dismissal brought AB de Villiers out on the field. However, de Villiers failed to impress as he scored just two runs before giving away an easy catch to Deepak Hooda off Mohammed Shami's delivery in the 18th over. In the same over, Shami removed Kohli (48) as well, reducing RCB to 136/6.

Morris and Udana were the next batmen and both struck 24 runs in the last over to help RCB post a total of 171 runs on the board. For KXIP, Shami and Ashwin took two wickets each in the match.