IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad tests COVID-19 positive again

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeIPL

IPL

IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad tests COVID-19 positive again

CSK are the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field 2 weeks ago after their third round of coronavirus tests.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 10:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just a few days away, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has tested positive for the novel coronavirus one again. Ruturaj was one of the first CSK squad members who was tested positive for COVID-19 last month along with 11 others.

As a result of this, Ruturaj Gaikwad will remain in self-isolation until he testes negative in the next COVID-19 test. Over the past two weeks, the middle-order batsman has remained completely in quarantine.

Ahead of the IPL 2020 season kick-off, CSK received a major boost on Friday as pacer Deepak Chahar started training with the rest of the team.

CSK will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year as both players opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

The Chennai-franchise was also the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field two weeks ago after their third round of coronavirus tests. The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening day fixture of the IPL 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Anupam Kher enjoys Gadar 2 in Gaiety Galaxy, heaps praise for Sunny Deol's film: 'It celebrates multi-culture facet...'

Maserati stands firm on MC20’s condition as billionaire Gautam Singhania bashes Rs 4 crore car

US State Department issues statement after vandalism of churches in Pakistan, expresses concern

Haryana news: Accused in Nuh violence Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Ghoomer Twitter review: Viewers say R Balki movie is Abhishek Bachchan's 'best ever film', call Saiyami Kher 'brilliant'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE