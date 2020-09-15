IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad tests COVID-19 positive again

CSK are the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field 2 weeks ago after their third round of coronavirus tests.

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just a few days away, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has tested positive for the novel coronavirus one again. Ruturaj was one of the first CSK squad members who was tested positive for COVID-19 last month along with 11 others.

As a result of this, Ruturaj Gaikwad will remain in self-isolation until he testes negative in the next COVID-19 test. Over the past two weeks, the middle-order batsman has remained completely in quarantine.

Ahead of the IPL 2020 season kick-off, CSK received a major boost on Friday as pacer Deepak Chahar started training with the rest of the team.

CSK will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year as both players opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

The Chennai-franchise was also the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field two weeks ago after their third round of coronavirus tests. The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening day fixture of the IPL 2020.